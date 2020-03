BRIEF-Emakina Group FY Net Result Turns To Loss Of 71,000‍ Euros​

March 27 (Reuters) -

* FY NET LOSS EUR 71,000‍​ VERSUS PROFIT EUR 57,000 YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 5.9 ‍​MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GROUP’S POLICY OF EXPANDING VIA EXTERNAL OPERATIONS IS CONTINUING IN LINE WITH THE STRATEGY SET OUT

* FY INCOME EUR 96.6 ‍MLN VERSUS EUR 92.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC AND IMPACT OF CONFINEMENT MEASURES WILL AFFECT EMAKINA’S ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE FROM MARCH 2020

* IT IS NOT POSSIBLE AT THIS MOMENT TO QUANTIFY FINANCIAL IMPACT