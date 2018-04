April 13 (Reuters) - Emami Paper Mills Ltd:

* SAYS SANCTION OF TERM LOAN OF 500 MILLION RUPEES BY INDUSIND BANK WAS RATIFIED

* RATIFIED CHANGES IN SECURITY OF EXISTING LOAN OF 600 MILLION RUPEES INTO WORKING CAPITAL LOAN BY IDFC BANK TO EXTENT OF 300 MILLION RUPEES