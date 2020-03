BRIEF-EMA's Human Medicines Committee publishes statement on COVID-19 trials

March 19 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency:

* EMA - CALL TO POOL RESEARCH RESOURCES INTO LARGE MULTI-CENTRE, MULTI-ARM CLINICAL TRIALS TO GENERATE SOUND EVIDENCE ON COVID-19 TREATMENTS

* EMA- EMA’S HUMAN MEDICINES COMMITTEE (CHMP) PUBLISHED STATEMENT ON STUDIES RELATED TO POTENTIAL TREATMENTS OF COVID-19

* EMA- CHMP EMPHASISES THE NEED TO INCLUDE ALL EU COUNTRIES IN TRIALS FOR POTENTIAL TREATMENTS OF COVID-19

* EMA- AGENCY IS CURRENTLY ENGAGING WITH DIFFERENT STAKEHOLDERS THAT CAN FURTHER SUPPORT THE CONDUCT OF COVID-19 CLINICAL TRIALS ACROSS EUROPE Source text : (bit.ly/33uCHEL)