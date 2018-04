April 11 (Reuters) - Emblem Corp:

* YEAR SUPPLIER AGREEMENT WITH FIRE & FLOWER

* THROUGH EMBLEM CANNABIS CORP, CO WILL BECOME A PREFERRED CANNABIS SUPPLIER TO FIRE & FLOWER INC

* CERTAIN DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS OF EMBLEM HAVE INTERESTS IN FIRE & FLOWER

* THERE WILL BE LESS THAN 21 DAYS BETWEEN DATE ON WHICH CO FILES A MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT WITH RESPECT TO ENTERING INTO OF AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)