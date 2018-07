Embraer SA:

* EMBRAER, HELVETIC AIRWAYS SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR UP TO 24 E2S

* EMBRAER SA - IF ALL PURCHASE RIGHTS ARE EXERCISED, DEAL HAS A LIST PRICE OF USD 1.5 BILLION

* EMBRAER SA - ORDER WILL BE INCLUDED IN EMBRAER’S BACKLOG AS SOON AS IT BECOMES FIRM, WHICH WILL HAPPEN IN COMING MONTHS

* EMBRAER SA - ZURICH BASED HELVETIC AIRWAYS SIGNED A LOI FOR 12 E190-E2 AND PURCHASE RIGHTS FOR A FURTHER 12, WITH CONVERSION RIGHTS TO E195-E2