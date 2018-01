BRIEF-Embraer Signs Pool Program Contract With Widerøe For E-Jets E2

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Embraer Sa:

* EMBRAER SIGNS POOL PROGRAM CONTRACT WITH WIDERØE FOR E-JETS E2

* EMBRAER SA - ORDER HAS A POTENTIAL LIST PRICE VALUE OF UP TO $873 MILLION, WITH ALL ORDERS BEING EXERCISED

* EMBRAER SA - AGREEMENT WILL COVER MORE THAN 300 KEY ROTABLE COMPONENTS, FOR AIRLINE‘S E190-E2 FLEET

* EMBRAER SA - WIDERØE WILL RECEIVE ITS FIRST E190-E2 IN APRIL OF 2018, BEGINNING REVENUE SERVICE WITH AIRCRAFT SHORTLY AFTERWARDS

* EMBRAER SA - CO, ‍WIDERØE REACHED AN AGREEMENT ON A FLIGHT HOUR POOL PROGRAM FOR AIRLINE‘S SOON TO BE INDUCTED E2 FLEET​

* EMBRAER SA - WIDERØE'S CONTRACT WITH CO IS FOR UP TO 15 E2 JETS CONSISTING OF THREE FIRM ORDERS FOR E190-E2 AND PURCHASE RIGHTS FOR 12 FURTHER E2S