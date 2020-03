March 24 (Reuters) - EMC Instytut Medyczny SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SEES INCREASE IN CURRENT OPERATING EXPENSES, ESPECIALLY IN MATERIAL PURCHASE

* SAYS SEES NEED TO INCREASE MEDICINE SUPPLIES

* SAYS SEES RISK OF REVENUE DROP DUE TO CANCELLATION OF TREATMENTS AND APPOINTMENTS BY PATIENTS

* CURRENT OPERATIONS ARE NOT CURRENTLY AT RISK AND NO RISK OF LIQUIDITY LOSS SEEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)