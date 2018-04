BRIEF-EMC Insurance Group Announces First Quarter Estimates

April 16 (Reuters) - EMC Insurance Group Inc:

* ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER ESTIMATES, REVISES 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL AND ACCESS INFORMATION

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.10 TO $1.30

* SEES Q1 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18 TO $0.22

* SEES Q1 2018 LOSS PER SHARE $0.02 TO $+0.02

* EMC INSURANCE GROUP - Q1 2018 RESULTS IMPACTED BY HIGHER THAN ANTICIPATED LEVEL OF NON-CATASTROPHE LOSSES IN PROPERTY AND CASUALTY INSURANCE SEGMENT

* Q1 CATASTROPHE AND STORM LOSSES TO TOTAL ABOUT $4.7 MILLION, DECLINE OF ABOUT 65 PERCENT FROM AMOUNT EXPERIENCED IN Q1 2017

* MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES GAAP COMBINED RATIO FOR Q1 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 104.6 PERCENT

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.55 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.55 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)