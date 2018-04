April 25 (Reuters) - Emclaire Financial Corp:

* REPORTS 42.5% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY EARNINGS

* QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.60

* NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 13.4% TO $5.8 MILLION FOR Q3 ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM $5.2 MILLION FOR Q3 IN 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)