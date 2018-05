May 3 (Reuters) - EMCORE Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FISCAL SECOND QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* QTRLY GAAP PRE-TAX DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.12

* QTRLY NON-GAAP PRE-TAX DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.08

* SEES Q3 2018 REVENUE $17 MILLION TO $19 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.04 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $19.1 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 REVENUE VIEW $23.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2rikoAV] Further company coverage: