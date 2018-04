BRIEF-Emcore Corp Sees Q2 2018 Revenue Of About $18 Mln To $19 Mln

April 9 (Reuters) - EMCORE Corp:

* EMCORE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND FISCAL QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* EMCORE CORP SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $18 MLN TO $19 MLN

* EMCORE CORP Q2 REV VIEW $21.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EMCORE SEES LOWER THAN EXPECTED Q2 REV DUE TO GREATER THAN EXPECTED IMPACT OF MAJOR CATV CUSTOMER WORKING THROUGH LARGE INVENTORY ACCUMULATION

* EMCORE - ALTHOUGH OTHER CATV CUSTOMERS SHOWED “STRONG DEMAND” IN QTR, PORTION OF ORDERS WERE RECEIVED TOO LATE TO SHIP BEFORE END OF Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: