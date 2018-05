May 3 (Reuters) - EMCORE Corp:

* EMCORE - ENTERED INTO DEAL WITH U.S. PRIME CONTRACTOR IN DEFENSE INDUSTRY TO DESIGN AN INERTIAL MEASUREMENT UNIT FOR CERTAIN AIRBORNE APPLICATIONS

* EMCORE - AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO BE A PRECURSOR TO A PRODUCTION CONTRACT ESTIMATED AT SEVERAL HUNDRED UNITS PER YEAR STARTING IN 2020 AND BEYOND