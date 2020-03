March 13 (Reuters) - EMD Serono:

* EMD SERONO AND PFIZER PROVIDE UPDATE ON PHASE III JAVELIN HEAD AND NECK 100 STUDY

* EMD SERONO - ALLIANCE HAS ACCEPTED RECOMMENDATION OF INDEPENDENT DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE TO TERMINATE JAVELIN HEAD AND NECK 100 TRIAL