BRIEF-Emd Serono And Pfizer Submit Application For Bavencio For First-Line Maintenance Treatment Of Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma

April 9 (Reuters) - EMD Serono:

* EMD SERONO AND PFIZER RECEIVE US FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION AND SUBMIT APPLICATION FOR BAVENCIO® FOR FIRST-LINE MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CARCINOMA

* EMD SERONO - APPLICATION IS BASED ON POSITIVE RESULTS FROM AN INTERIM ANALYSIS OF PHASE III JAVELIN BLADDER 100 TRIAL

* EMD SERONO - SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION IS BEING REVIEWED BY FDA UNDER ITS REAL-TIME ONCOLOGY REVIEW PILOT PROGRAM