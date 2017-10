Sept 29 (Reuters) - Emera Inc

* Emera approves increase in common dividend and declares quarterly dividends

* Emera Inc - approved an increase in annual common share dividend rate to $2.26 from $2.09 per common share

* Emera Inc - first quarterly payment of $0.565 per common share is payable on and after nov. 15, 2017 to common shareholders of record on nov. 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: