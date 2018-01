Jan 25 (Reuters) - Emera Inc:

* EMERA INC - ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO DECISIONS MADE BY EVALUATORS IN MASSACHUSETTS CLEAN ENERGY RFP

* EMERA - WAS ADVISED PROPOSAL ON ATLANTIC LINK PROJECT WILL NOW NOT PROCEED TO NEGOTIATION WITH MASSACHUSETTS ELECTRIC UTILITIES FOR LONG-TERM CONTRACT

* EMERA - TO CONTINUE TO ADVANCE ATLANTIC LINK, INCLUDING PROJECT‘S PRESIDENTIAL PERMIT APPLICATION, REQUIRED APPROVALS FROM UNITED STATES, CANADA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: