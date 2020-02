Feb 12 (Reuters) - Emerald Clinics Ltd:

* LISTS ON AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE AFTER RAISING $6 MILLION IN ITS IPO

* FUNDS FROM IPO TO ENABLE DEVELOPMENT OF DATA PLATFORM, CLINICAL TRIALS, ESTABLISHMENT OF NEW CLINICS & EXPANSION TO UK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)