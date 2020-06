BRIEF-Emerald Health Posts Quarterly Net Sales Of $2.9 Million, Up 36%

June 19 (Reuters) - Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc:

* EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* EMERALD HEALTH- NET SALES OF $2.9M INCREASED 36% IN QUARTER

* EMERALD HEALTH- Q1 NET LOSS OF $4.9 MILLION INCLUDES $2.0 MILLION LOSS ON DILUTION OF JV OWNERSHIP, $1.1M INVENTORY WRITE-DOWN

* EMERALD HEALTH- DUE DILIGENCE PROCESS OF AGREEMENT WITH SIGMA ANALYTICAL SERVICES INC HAS BEEN DELAYED DUE TO COVID-19