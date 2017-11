Nov 29 (Reuters) - Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc:

* EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS INC ACQUIRES SHARES OF VANC PHARMACEUTICALS INC

* EMERALD HEALTH - ‍ACQUIRED 1.7 MILLION UNITS OF VANC PHARMACEUTICALS INC OF SUITE 810 - 789 WEST PENDER STREET, VANCOUVER, V6C 1H2 AT $0.15/UNIT​