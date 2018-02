Feb 8 (Reuters) - Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc:

* EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES $18 MILLION PROSPECTUS SALE; CONCURRENT SECONDARY SALE

* EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS INC - ENTERED INTO A BINDING TERM SHEET WITH A SINGLE CANADIAN INSTITUTIONAL ACCREDITED INVESTOR

* EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS INC - INVESTOR AGREED TO PURCHASE 3 MILLION UNITS OF COMPANY AT A PRICE OF $6.00 PER UNIT