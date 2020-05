May 21 (Reuters) - Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc:

* EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS INC - ANNOUNCES $2.1 MILLION PROSPECTUS SALE

* EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS - INVESTOR HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE 11.4 MILLION UNITS OF EMERALD AT A PRICE OF $0.185 PER UNIT Source text: [bit.ly/3bRraBW] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)