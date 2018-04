April 17 (Reuters) - Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc :

* EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS - ENTERED 51:49 JV, TO BE CALLED EMERALD HEALTH NATURALS, WITH EMERALD HEALTH BIOCEUTICALS

* EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS INC - EHN HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF GAB INNOVATIONS