April 30 (Reuters) - Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc :

* EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS ENTERS INTO SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH ITS PURE SUNFARMS JOINT VENTURE

* EMERALD HEALTH - AS PER DEAL, CO TO BUY 40% OF PURE SUNFARMS’ PRODUCTION IN 2018 & 2019, USING CURRENT PROJECTED PRODUCTION TARGETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: