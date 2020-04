April 6 (Reuters) - Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc:

* EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS RELEASES FIRST HARVEST OF PREMIUM CANNABIS FROM ITS 100%-OWNED CULTIVATION FACILITY IN RICHMOND, BC

* EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECTING TO GRT ORDERS FROM AND SHIP THIS PRODUCT TO ALBERTA, SASKATCHEWAN, AND MANITOBA IN NEXT FEW WEEKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)