May 15 (Reuters) - Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc:

* EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS REPORTS PURE SUNFARMS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS - PURE SUNFARMS’ 1Q20 SALES CONSISTED OF ABOUT 10,365 KILOGRAMS OF FLOWER & TRIM AT AN AVERAGE SALES PRICE OF $1.74/GRAM

* EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS INC - PURE SUNFARMS' FACILITIES IN CANADA REMAIN OPEN AND OPERATIONAL