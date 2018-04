April 2 (Reuters) - Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc:

* EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS REPORTS 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE C$0.04​

* HAD ABOUT $89 MILLION IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS AT MARCH 29, 2018