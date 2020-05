May 14 (Reuters) - Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc:

* EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS REPORTS YEAR-END AND FOURTH QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS - Q4 NET REVENUE (NET OF EXCISE DUTY) C$4.3 MILLION VERSUS $9.3 MILLION IN Q3

* EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS INC - Q4 NET LOSS C$90.3 MILLION