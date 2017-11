Nov 20 (Reuters) - Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc

* Emerald Health Therapeutics appoints Robert C. Hill, CPA, CA as chief financial officer and promotes Cheryl Evans, CPA, CA to vice president finance

* Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc - ‍ Sandy Pratt has resigned as chief financial officer​