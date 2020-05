May 27 (Reuters) - Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc:

* EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS TERMINATES LAND SUB-LEASE AND OUTDOOR CULTIVATION AGREEMENTS

* EMERALD CONFIRMS THAT NO PAYMENTS WERE MADE TO EHS UNDER EITHER SUBLEASE AGREEMENT OR CULTIVATION AGREEMENT

* EMERALD HEALTH-PREVIOUSLY EXISTING RIGHTS AND CONTINUING USAGE OF LAND CULTIVATION OPERATION IN METRO VANCOUVER ARE UNAFFECTED BY THESE TERMINATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: