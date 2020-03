BRIEF-Emerald Holding Announces Update Regarding Impact Of Coronavirus

March 17 (Reuters) - Emerald Holding Inc:

* EMERALD HOLDING, INC. ANNOUNCES UPDATE REGARDING IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS

* EMERALD EXPOSITIONS EVENTS INC - HAS MADE DECISION TO NOT STAGE ANY EVENTS BETWEEN NOW AND EARLY JUNE, AT EARLIEST

* EMERALD EXPOSITIONS EVENTS INC - POTENTIAL IMPACT ON EMERALD EVENTS OF CORONAVIRUS THAT ARE SCHEDULED TO STAGE LATER THIS YEAR IS UNCERTAIN

* EMERALD EXPOSITIONS EVENTS - TO DATE, CO CANCELLED 10 EVENTS WHICH ACCOUNTED FOR ABOUT $50 MILLION OF 2019 REVENUE

* EMERALD EXPOSITIONS EVENTS - TO DATE, CO POSTPONED 20 EVENTS, SCHEDULED TO OCCUR BETWEEN MAR AND JUNE 2020, EQUATING TO ABOUT $45 MILLION OF 2019 REVENUE

* EMERALD EXPOSITIONS EVENTS INC - IN PROCESS OF PURSUING CLAIMS TO OFFSET FINANCIAL IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: