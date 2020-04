BRIEF-Emerald Holding Says Ended Q1 Of 2020 With $50 Mln In Cash And Total Liquidity Of $150 Mln

April 6 (Reuters) - Emerald Holding Inc:

* EMERALD HOLDING, INC. PROVIDES LIQUIDITY AND EVENT UPDATE

* EMERALD EXPOSITIONS EVENTS INC - ENDED Q1 OF 2020 WITH $50 MILLION IN CASH AND TOTAL LIQUIDITY OF $150 MILLION

* EMERALD EXPOSITIONS EVENTS - TO DATE, HAS POSTPONED 14 EVENTS, EQUATING TO ABOUT $12 MILLION OF 2019 REVENUE

* EMERALD EXPOSITIONS EVENTS - TO DATE HAS CANCELLED 23 EVENTS WHICH ACCOUNTED FOR ABOUT $116 MILLION OF 2019 REVENUE

* EMERALD EXPOSITIONS EVENTS - IS IN PROCESS OF PURSUING CLAIMS TO OFFSET FINANCIAL IMPACT OF CANCELLED AND POSTPONED EVENTS AS A RESULT OF COVID-19