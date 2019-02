BRIEF-Emerald, Lonza To Manufacture Cannabinoid-Derived Drug Candidate

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Lonza Group AG:

* EMERALD HEALTH PHARMACEUTICALS AND LONZA ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT FOR MANUFACTURING OF NOVEL CANNABINOID-DERIVED DRUG CANDIDATE

* PATENTED NEW CHEMICAL ENTITY DERIVED FROM SYNTHETIC CANNABIDIOL WILL INITIALLY TARGET MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS AND SCLERODERMA

* END-TO-END SOLUTION FOR PROCESS DEVELOPMENT AND MANUFACTURING OF API AND DOSAGE FORM WILL FACILITATE THE ADVANCEMENT OF CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT

* AGREEMENT WILL DEVELOP CGMP-STANDARD DRUG PRODUCT IN FORMATS THAT ARE EASY FOR PATIENTS TO TAKE Source text: bit.ly/2TN0lab Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)