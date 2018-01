BRIEF-Emerge Energy Services Enters Into Refinancing Transactions

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Emerge Energy Services Lp:

* EMERGE ENERGY SERVICES LP ENTERS INTO REFINANCING TRANSACTIONS

* EMERGE ENERGY SERVICES LP - ENTERED INTO $75 MILLION SECOND AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT & SECURITY AGREEMENT AMONG CO, PNC BANK OTHERS

* EMERGE ENERGY SERVICES LP SAYS HAS ALSO ENTERED INTO A NEW $215 MILLION SECOND LIEN NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT

* EMERGE ENERGY SERVICES LP SAYS HAS ALSO ENTERED INTO A COMMON UNIT PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF ABOUT $6.0 MILLION OF ITS COMMON UNITS