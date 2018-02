BRIEF-Emerge Energy Services Posts Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.18

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Emerge Energy Services Lp:

* REG-EMERGE ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18

* ‍UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE TO $120 MILLION IN ADJUSTED EBITDA AND $60 MILLION IN NET INCOME​

* EMERGE ENERGY SERVICES - ‍ FRAC SAND MARKET REMAINS STRONG AS WE BEGIN 2018, EXPECT ANOTHER YEAR OF SUBSTANTIAL IMPROVEMENT IN PROFITABILITY DURING 2018​

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $103.1 MILLION VERSUS $42.6 MILLION

* EMERGE ENERGY SERVICES - ‍ BELIEVE THERE IS UPSIDE TO 2018 GUIDANCE IF CO RECEIVES LARGER AIR PERMIT FOR NEW SAN ANTONIO PLANT IN AN EXPEDITED MANNER​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.29, REVENUE VIEW $114.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: