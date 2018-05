May 1 (Reuters) - Emerge Energy Services LP:

* REG-EMERGE ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.02 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* TOTAL VOLUMES SOLD INCREASED 7% SEQUENTIALLY TO A RECORD 1,503 THOUSAND TONS IN Q1

* “HIGHLY CONFIDENT” THAT CO WILL ACHIEVE 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE OF $120 MILLION IN ADJUSTED EBITDA AND $60 MILLION IN NET INCOME

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $102.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY FRAC SAND REVENUES $106 MILLION VERSUS $75.2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: