Nov 1 (Reuters) - Emerge Energy Services Lp-

* Emerge energy services announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Emerge Energy Services Lp - qtrly total revenues $103.2 million versus $31.3 million

* Emerge Energy Services Lp - on track to meet or exceed previously announced guidance of $40 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2017‍​