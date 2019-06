BRIEF-Emergent Announces FDA Approval Of Change In Storage Conditions And Transfer Of Manufacturing For Its Cholera Vaccine

June 4 (Reuters) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc:

* EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF CHANGE IN STORAGE CONDITIONS AND TRANSFER OF MANUFACTURING FOR ITS CHOLERA VACCINE

* EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS - ANNOUNCED APPROVAL BY FDA OF PRIOR APPROVAL SUPPLEMENT SUBMITTED BY CO FOR ITS ORAL CHOLERA VACCINE, VAXCHORA

* EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS - VAXCHORA PRIOR APPROVAL SUPPLEMENT SUPPORTS CHANGE IN STORAGE CONDITIONS OF THE VACCINE FROM FROZEN TO REFRIGERATED AT 2-8°C

* EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS - VAXCHORA PRIOR APPROVAL SUPPLEMENT SUPPORTS TRANSFER OF THE BULK DRUG SUBSTANCE MANUFACTURING TO MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN BERN