BRIEF-Emergent BioSolutions ‍Appoints Richard Lindahl As New Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer​

March 26 (Reuters) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc:

* EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES THAT ENHANCE EXECUTION OF COMPANY’S GROWTH STRATEGY

* EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC - ‍APPOINTED RICHARD S. LINDAHL AS COMPANY’S NEW EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​

* EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC - PROMOTED ROBERT G. KRAMER SR. TO NEWLY-CREATED POSITION OF PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER​

* EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS - ‍LINDAHL MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CFO AT CEB INC​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: