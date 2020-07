BRIEF-Emergent Biosolutions Says Will Begin Providing Large-Scale Drug Substance Manufacturing For Johnson & Johnson's Adenovirus-Based Covid-19 Vaccine In 2021

July 6 (Reuters) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc:

* EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS SIGNS FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT FOR LARGE-SCALE DRUG SUBSTANCE MANUFACTURING FOR JOHNSON & JOHNSON’S LEAD COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE

* EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS- WILL BEGIN PROVIDING LARGE-SCALE DRUG SUBSTANCE MANUFACTURING FOR JOHNSON & JOHNSON’S ADENOVIRUS-BASED COVID-19 VACCINE IN 2021

* EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC - WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE TO ITS 2020 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK INCORPORATING EXPECTATIONS RELATED TO AGREEMENT

* EMERGENT - WILL PROVIDE SERVICES PRODUCE DRUG SUBSTANCE AT LARGE SCALE FOR COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING WITH FIRST 2 YEARS VALUED AT ABOUT $480 MILLION

* EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS -FOR REMAINING 3 YEARS BEGINNING IN 2023, CO WILL PROVIDE FLEXIBLE CAPACITY DEPLOYMENT MODEL TO SUPPORT ANNUAL DOSE REQUIREMENTS