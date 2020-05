BRIEF-Emergent Biosolutions Through Unit Received Contract Modification From Office Of Assistant Secretary For Preparedness And Response

May 28 (Reuters) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc:

* EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS - THROUGH UNIT RECEIVED CONTRACT MODIFICATION FROM OFFICE OF ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE

* EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS - CONTRACT MODIFICATION FROM ASPR EXERCISING FIRST OF NINE ANNUAL CONTRACT OPTIONS FOR CO TO SUPPLY ACAM2000 INTO U.S. SNS

* EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS - FIRST OPTION EXERCISE IS VALUED AT ABOUT $176.2 MILLION

* EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS - PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE UNDER FIRST OPTION EXERCISE REQUIRES EMERGENT TO DELIVER DOSES OF ACAM2000 INTO SNS BY DEC 31, 2020