a month ago
BRIEF-Emergent Biosolutions to acquire Raxibacumab from GSK
July 19, 2017 / 8:37 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Emergent Biosolutions to acquire Raxibacumab from GSK

2 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Emergent Biosolutions Inc

* Emergent Biosolutions to acquire Raxibacumab, an FDA-approved Anthrax monoclonal antibody, from GSK

* Emergent Biosolutions Inc - All-cash transaction includes a $76 million upfront payment and up to $20 million in product sale and manufacturing-related milestone payments

* Emergent Biosolutions Inc - ‍emergent plans to assume responsibility for a multi-year contract with BARDA, valued at up to approximately $130 million​

* Emergent Biosolutions -Emergent expects to purchase product from GSK to enable completion of deliveries to sns under existing BARDA procurement contract

* Emergent Biosolutions - Plans to assume responsibility for contract with BARDA, valued at up to approximately $130 million, to supply raxibacumab to sns

* Emergent Biosolutions - Deal expected to be accretive upon first product delivery under current barda contract

* Emergent Biosolutions Inc -In addition, emergent intends to transfer all manufacturing related to raxibacumab to existing emergent facilities in 2020

* Emergent Biosolutions Inc - Will acquire Raxibacumab, including corresponding product rights, regulatory approvals and intellectual property rights

* Emergent Biosolutions Inc - Expects to purchase product from gsk to enable completion of deliveries to sns under existing barda procurement contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

