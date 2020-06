BRIEF-Emergent Biosolutions To Become U.S. Manufacturing Partner For Astrazeneca's Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate

June 11 (Reuters) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc:

* EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS SIGNS AGREEMENT TO BE U.S. MANUFACTURING PARTNER FOR ASTRAZENECA’S COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE

* EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS - AGREEMENT VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $87 MILLION

* EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS - TO PROVIDE DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING SERVICES & CAPACITY TO INNOVATORS OF LEADING COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATES SELECTED BY U.S. GOVERNMENT

* EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC - UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL RESERVE CERTAIN LARGE-SCALE MANUFACTURING CAPACITY THROUGH 2020