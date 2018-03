March 22 (Reuters) - Emergent Biosolutions Inc:

* EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS TO IMPLEMENT STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM FOR UP TO $50 MILLION OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS - ‍TERM OF BOARD AUTHORIZATION OF REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS UNTIL DEC 31, 2019​

* EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC - ‍REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL BE FUNDED USING COMPANY’S WORKING CAPITAL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: