June 18 (Reuters) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc:

* EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS TO INVEST $75 MILLION IN CANTON SITE AND EXPAND VIRAL VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY CAPABILITY

* EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC - ADVANCED THERAPY CDMO DRUG SUBSTANCE MANUFACTURING SERVICES EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING IN 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)