Emerson Electric Co:

* EMERSON AGREES TO BUY AVENTICS

* EMERSON ELECTRIC CO - AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MILLION.

* EMERSON ELECTRIC - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q4 FISCAL 2018 SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS, AMONG OTHERS