March 15 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co:

* EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT - SEC FILING

* EMERSON ELECTRIC CO - ‍UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PERCENT RANGE FOR FEB​ Source text: (bit.ly/2tQB71W) Further company coverage: