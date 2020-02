Feb 28 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co:

* EMERSON ELECTRIC CO - NOW ESTIMATE IMPACT TO Q2 SALES WILL BE AT LEAST $100 MILLION TO $150 MILLION DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* EMERSON ELECTRIC - FOR FULL YEAR, ULTIMATE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS IN CHINA AND GLOBALLY IS UNCERTAIN - SEC FILING