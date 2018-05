BRIEF-Emerson Electric Q2 Gaap EPS $0.76 From Continuing Operations

May 1 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co:

* EMERSON REPORTS STRONG SECOND QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND RAISES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

* SEES FY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.10 TO $3.20

* Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* RAISED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

* QTRLY NET SALES OF $4.2 BILLION INCREASED 19 PERCENT, OR 8 PERCENT ON AN UNDERLYING BASIS

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.12 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.72, REVENUE VIEW $4.21 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* TOTAL EMERSON NET SALES GROWTH IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 13 PERCENT FOR 2018

* EMERSON ELECTRIC-EXCLUDING 6 PERCENT IMPACT FROM ACQUISITIONS, DIVESTITURES, CURRENCY TRANSLATION, TOTAL UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH TO BE ABOUT 7 PERCENT FOR 2018