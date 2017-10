Sept 13 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co

* Emerson Electric Co - trailing three-month orders increased 10 percent at Aug - SEC filing‍​ ‍​

* Emerson Electric Co - ‍Hurricanes Harvey and Irma had a negative impact on orders in late August and into September - SEC filing​

* Emerson Electric Co - ‍excluding currency, underlying orders in July and August increased 9 percent and 12 percent, respectively​