BRIEF-Emerson To Acquire Tools Business From Textron

April 18 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co:

* EMERSON TO ACQUIRE TOOLS AND TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO CREATE LEADING PORTFOLIO FOR THE PRO

* EMERSON ELECTRIC CO - EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW

* EMERSON ELECTRIC CO - DEAL FOR $810 MILLION